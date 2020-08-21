Souhan; Timberwolves Should Take Ball #1 [PODCAST]

The Timberwolves won the NBA Draft lottery Thursday night. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says the Wolves will likely keep the pick and should take 6'8 guard/forward LaMelo Ball. He says Ball has high end potential but will need to work on his shot to become an elite talent. Souhan says both Ball and 7'1 center James Wiseman could be stars while 6'5 guard Anthony Edwards would be a safer pick. The NBA draft is set for October 16.

The Twins got a great pitching performance from Jose Berrios Thursday night in route to a 7-1 win. Jim Souhan said it was good to see Berrios regain his command and post 9 strikeouts. The Twins placed catcher Mitch Garver and center fielder Byron Buxton on the 10-day injured list. The team called up catcher Ryan Jeffers and outfielder Lamont Wade to replace. Jeffers made his major league debut Thursday night.

The Vikings have a new look defensive line with no Everson Griffin and Linval Joseph. Jim feels that Ifeadi Odenigbo will take Griffin's spot and do a solid job. Jim is more concerned about the defensive tackle positions. Shamar Stephen and Jaleel Johnson are expected to start on the interior of the Vikings defensive line.