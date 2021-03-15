Souhan; Timberwolves Have Hope [PODCAST]

The Timberwolves have won 2 of their last 3 games coming out of the All Star break after a 114-112 win over Portland Sunday night. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says new Wolves head coach Chris Finch has now had a chance to make some changes to how the Wolves play on offense and defense. Jim says Finch has simplified defensive switches and encouraged rookie Anthony Edwards to be aggressive going to the basket. Jim says the Wolves have talent and will have more talent on the way when D'Angelo Russell returns from injury and Malik Beasley returns from his suspension.

The Minnesota Wild posted a 4-1 win over the Arizona Coyotes Sunday afternoon. Minnesota's record improves to 17-8-1. Jim says the Wild have had good stretches in past seasons but this team has the talent to do these kind of things often. With Kirill Kaprizov and Kevin Fiala the Wild are looking like a team that could compete to not just making the playoffs but could make some noise in it. Jim says predicting the NHL can be difficult because of injuries, this year's unbalanced schedule and teams getting hot near on during the playoffs.

The NCAA men's basketball tournament field was announced Sunday. Jim says the top seeds were not a surprise. He says Gonzaga and Illinois are the favorites and he noted that Illinois has the combination of guard play and a force inside with Kofi Cockburn that will make them a tough team to beat.

Get our free mobile app