Souhan; Timberwolves Could Go Small [PODCAST]

The Timberwolves won 129-127 in overtime at Dallas against the Mavericks Thursday night. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says the Wolves' best players are their guards and wings which could lead them to playing a lot of smaller lineups this season. He says Jarrett Culver and Anthony Edwards are earning themselves more playing time while Josh Okogie could see less time on the floor because of his offensive limitations.

The Vikings host the Bears Sunday at noon, pregame on WJON at 11 a.m. Jim says this isn't a must win for the Vikings but winning would certainly help their playoff hopes. Jim doesn't expect the game to be high scoring and he picked the Bears to find a way to win this game. The Vikings may need to play without linebacker Eric Kendricks again due to injury.

The Gopher football team closes the regular season with a game at Wisconsin Saturday at 3 p.m., pregame on AM 1390-Granite City Sports at 1 p.m. Jim says the Gophers will need to run the ball successfully to have a chance to pull off this upset. The Gophers played last Saturday without Rashod Bateman and will this week as well. He says none of the receivers have really impressed him yet who've taken over for Bateman.