Souhan; Tanner Morgan Could Be A NFL QB [PODCAST]

Gopher quarterback Tanner Morgan leads the 21st ranked Gophers into their season opener against #17 Michigan Saturday night at 6:30, pregame on WJON at 4:30. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says Tanner Morgan has improved his stock from being a backup quarterback to where he is now as one of the top quarterbacks in the Big Ten and a guy who could be a NFL quarterback some day. Jim says Rashod Bateman will see lots of targets from Morgan this season but expects many other receivers to step up and replace the targets vacated by Tyler Johnson, who is now with the Tampa Bay Bucs. Chris Autman-Bell is expected to become the #2 receiver this season.

The Tampa Bay Rays downed the Los Angeles Dodgers 6-4 in Game 2 of the World Series Wednesday night. Former St. Cloud State pitcher and Brainerd native Nick Anderson earned the win on the mound in relief for the Rays. Jim says Anderson was drafted by the Twins but was later traded to the Miami Marlins before the Marlins dealt him to Tampa Bay last season.

The Gopher women's basketball team received a verbal commitment from power forward Mallory Heyer from Chaska. Jim Souhan says Lindsay Whalen continues to bring in top in-state talent along with top players outside the area. Jim thinks very highly of Lindsay.