Souhan; Someone Other Than A-Rod Could Buy the Wolves [PODCAST]

The exclusive negotiation timeline expired for the Alex Rodriguez led group to buy the Timberwolves. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says a group led by former NBA player Arron Afflalo could try and fill the void. Souhan says he doesn't have detailed knowledge of the negotiations involving Afflalo and Wolves owner Glen Taylor but says Afflalo could possibly buy the team. Souhan says it is still possible that the Alex Rodriguez group ends up buying the Wolves.

The Timberwolves won 119-100 at Detroit against the Pistons Tuesday night. Jim says the Wolves are gaining momentum that could carry over into the 2021-2022 season. He says it is clear that Karl-Anthony Towns, D'Angelo Russell and Anthony Edwards play well together. Souhan says he sees no reason why Malik Beasley wouldn't also fit with this group. He says Beasley is a shooter that also plays defense.

The Twins lost 9-3 at Chicago against the White Sox Tuesday night. Jim says Kenta Maeda isn't a classic ace pitcher and hasn't pitched well this season. Souhan says there is so few classic ace pitchers right now. He says everything that had worked philosophically the last 2 seasons just isn't working right now. Jim says it will be interesting to see how the Twins right and fix their current problems.

The Vikings have some interesting position battles to follow this offseason. The battles will include the edge rusher opposite Danielle Hunter, offensive line, 3rd receiver, cornerback depth and safety opposite Harrison Smith.

