Souhan; Rodgers Could Go the Way of Favre [PODCAST]

Former Viking and Packer quarterback Brett Favre talked with Rich Eisen on NBC Sports Radio and said he thinks Aaron Rodgers could end up finishing his career somewhere other than Green Bay. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He thinks Favre might be right. The Packers drafted quarterback Jordan Love in the first round last week. That move could signal the eventual end of Rodgers as the starter in Green Bay despite 4 years left on his contract.

The NCAA appears to be moving toward college athletes being able to make money off their likeness from sponsors but would likely not allow these athletes to wearing clothing from the school they are attending in advertisements. Lots of details still need to be worked out.