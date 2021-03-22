Souhan; Moser or Musselman Could Be Next Gopher Coach [PODCAST]

The Gopher men's basketball team is still searching for a replacement for Richard Pitino as head coach. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says Porter Moser from Loyola-Chicago and Eric Musselman from Arkansas could both be candidates for the job but both are still coaching in the NCAA tournament sweet sixteen. Jim isn't sure the Gopher job would be an upgrade over Arkansas and if either coach wouldn't receive a better offer from a different school.

The NCAA tournament saw numerous upsets in rounds 1 and 2 so far. Jim says a few upsets can be great but the amount of upsets that happened could actually work against the tournament's viewership because so many high profile school have been eliminated.

The Twins continue to look at Jorge Polanco at 2nd base this spring. Jim says due to injury we've seen less of Polanco at 2nd base they anticipated. Jim says despite a home run and 3 RBIs for Willians Astudillo Sunday his chances of making the team out of camp is unlikely. He says Astudillo is the type of player who could be up and up with the Major League club this season.

The Minnesota Wild were beaten twice by Colorado over the weekend. Jim says the Wild were knocked down a few pegs with these two loses and the expectations may have gotten too high for what this team can accomplish this season.

The Timberwolves split a pair of games with Phoenix this past weekend. Jim says Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns were impressive in the win last Thursday. He says it will be interesting to see how the team plays when Malik Beasley and D'Angelo Russell return soon.

Get our free mobile app