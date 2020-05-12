Souhan; Money Could Keep MLB From Coming Back [PODCAST]

Major League Baseball and the MLBPA are meeting today with hopes of bringing baseball back in early July. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. Jim says the MLBPA isn't likely to accept the proposal from the MLB because of how the money would be distributed.

The Gopher basketball program has lost another player, Bryan Greenlee is transferring after just one season. He averaged just 2.9 minutes per game. The Gophers now have 2 scholarships available for 2020-2021. Jim indicated that one option, Drew Peterson chose to transfer to Southern Cal instead of Minnesota.