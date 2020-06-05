Souhan; MLB Salary Cap May Change Economic Issues [PODCAST]

Major League Baseball owners and the players continue to be far apart on an economic deal to return to play amid covid-19 concerns. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. Jim says if Major League Baseball added a Salary Cap that could help teams like the teams and could force fans to stop complaining about the Pohlads not spending enough money on the team.

The Yankees, Red Sox and Dodgers have local television deals that give them an advantage over other Major League teams with the existing situation with baseball. Jim talked about a Salary Cap with a maximum of $150 Million per club and a minimum of $100 Million. This could also put small market teams with small fan bases or low attendance like the Tampa Bay Rays into a tough situation. It would also force all teams to be competitive and not trade off high priced players when and if they fall out of contention.

The NHL and NBA appear to be heading toward a return to play at the end of July. Jim says the NHL still needs to identify 2 hub cities to host games. He says Canadian cities are likely out due to their restrictions.

The NFL is still proceeding as if they will play on time. Jim thinks the NFL will find a way to make it work. The amount of money involved with the NFL and the broadcast rights dollars will be a big motivator.