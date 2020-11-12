Souhan; Maeda Was a Find for the Twins [PODCAST]

Twins' pitcher Kenta Maeda finished 2nd in the American League Cy Young award voting behind winner Shane Bieber from Cleveland. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today from Augusta, Georgia where he's covering the Masters Golf Tournament. Souhan says the Twins did a great job in finding Maeda from the Dodgers. He says Maeda was used as a starter and reliever with the Dodgers but clearly has starter stuff. Jim says the Twins are always looking for those types of players. He says it is more likely that they could make a deal for a pitcher similar to Jake Odorizzi.

The Gopher men's basketball team signed a pair of front line recruits Wednesday. The two are 6'10 forward Treyton Thompson from Alexandria, Minnesota and 6'11 center Kenny Pohto from Sweden. Both are 3-star recruits. Souhan says Thompson is a versatile player who can block shots, and scored both inside and outside. He says Thompson chose to stay home to play college basketball.

The Masters golf tournament got underway today in Augusta, Georgia. Jim says the long hitters have a big advantage on Augusta National. He expects rain to be a factor today.