Souhan: Lots of Reasons to Like Harbaugh

The Vikings are reportedly down to 4 finalists for their head coaching job. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says Jim Harbaugh was a "great" NFL head coach. Harbaugh was the head coach for the San Francisco 49ers from 2011-2014 and compiled a record of 44-19-1 and 5-3 in the postseason. He led the 49ers to the Super Bowl before losing to his brother, John and the Ravens in 2012.

Souhan says Harbaugh is an impressive guy and did a great job with the 49ers. He says the 49ers were a mess before he got there. Souhan says he had success with quarterbacks Alex Smith and Colin Kaepernick. He says Harbaugh didn't get along well with the former San Francisco GM which contributed to him leaving the 49ers for the Michigan job. Souhan says the Dolphins could also show interest in him. I asked if Harbaugh would like to keep Kirk Cousins. Jim says he suspects Harbaugh would like to get his own quarterback.

The other 3 candidates for the Viking head coaching job are Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell and Giants defensive coordinator Patrick Graham. Harbaugh is expected to interview for the Vikings head coaching job Wednesday.