Souhan; Jury Is Still Out on Ryan Saunders [PODCAST]

The Timberwolves are off to a 3-9 start this season but have played without top player Karl-Anthony Towns for about half of their games. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says Ryan Saunders may be the right person for the Timberwolves head coaching job but he may not be. Jim says it is difficult to judge Saunders due to the the pandemic and health of key members of the team. The Wolves host Orlando at 7 p.m. tonight, pregame on at 6:30.

The Gopher women's basketball team earned a road win at Nebraska Tuesday. Jim says Lindsay Whalen is growing into the job improving as a coach and recruiter. He says she is a natural recruiter while other parts of the job will get better over time.

The Toronto Blue Jays signed outfielder George Springer and closer Kirby Yates to free agent contracts Tuesday. Jim says the Blue Jays, Padres and White Sox are going for it this year. He says the Twins just haven't been that aggressive and probably won't before spring training begins next month.

The Minnesota Wild traded defenseman Greg Pateryn to Colorado for defenseman Ian Cole Tuesday. Jim says the move made by Wild GM Bill Guerin was made because of Cole's past success with Pittsburgh and his level of comfort with Cole since both were with the Penguins together in the past.

