Souhan; Gopher Defense Just Not Improving [PODCAST]

The Gopher football team hosts Purdue tonight at 6:30, pregame on WJON at 4:30. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. Jim says the Gopher defense is missing players like Antoine Winfield who made up for plenty of misgivings but he's now playing in the NFL with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Jim says it's unclear if it's just a lack to top defensive personnel or defensive coaching. Jim says Purdue is a good team and will be a challenge for this Gopher team.

The Vikings host Dallas Sunday at 3:25, pregame on WJON at 2:30. Jim says the Vikings have done well with backup defensive backs like Kris Boyd and Harrison Hand. He does think 3rd round rookie Cam Dantzler will be back for this game. First round rookie Jeff Gladney will start at one corner back spot.

The Timberwolves aren't expected to be very active with NBA free agency beginning. Jim says the Wolves did make a qualifying offer to Malik Beasley. He says that doesn't mean Beasley for sure will be back. The Wolves could play a small lineup with the addition of 1st overall pick Anthony Edwards. Jim says they could play Ricky Rubio, DeAngelo Russell and Anthony Edwards on the floor together.