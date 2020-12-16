Souhan; Gopher Basketball Shot Too Many 3s [PODCAST]

The Gopher men's basketball team lost 92-64 to #13 Illinois Tuesday night. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says the Gophers settled for too many 3-point shots and didn't make enough of them. He says Liam Robbins getting into foul trouble was a problem for the impact Illinois big man Kofi Cockburn had on the Gophers in the paint. He says the Gophers needed great games out of Marcus Carr and Both Gach but neither played their best. Jim says the Gophers are entering a tough stretch of games against the best teams the Big Ten has to offer.

The Timberwolves play their final preseason game of the season Thursday night in Dallas. Jim says the team still isn't playing well together. He says first overall pick Anthony Edwards doesn't look like he'll be the rookie of year based on what he's seeing from him in the first 2 preseason games. Jarrett Culver has looked better offensively in the first 2 preseason games. Jim suggests the Culver could take some playing time away from Josh Okogie.

The Vikings brought in veteran kicker Chandler Catanzaro for a workout Tuesday. Jim says as far as he knows they Vikings didn't sign him. He says it appears likely the Vikings will stay with Dan Bailey as their kicker at least 1 more week. The Vikings host Chicago at noon Sunday, pregame on WJON at 11 a.m.