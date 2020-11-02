Souhan; Dalvin Cook Could Be NFL’s Best RB [PODCAST]

The Vikings were led by running back Dalvin Cook in their 28-22 road win at Green Bay Sunday. Cook scored 3 touchdowns on the ground and 1 more in the air on a screen pass. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON this morning. Jim says with Zeke Elliott struggling in Dallas, and both Christian McCaffrey and Saquon Barkley missing most of the season due to injury Dalvin Cook is looking like the best running back in the league. He says the formula for the Vikings to win games is Dalvin Cook leading the way.

The Vikings were playing without many of their starting defensive players including corner backs Holton Hill and Mike Hughes due to injury. Cam Dantzler left the game in the first half with a neck injury. Jim says the defense wasn't great but considering the circumstances and who that were forced to play the defense played pretty well. Jim isn't sure who if anyone will return from injury in time for next week's game against Detroit.

The Gopher football team lost 45-44 in overtime at Maryland last Friday night. Jim says the Gopher looked lost and out of position often times on defense. He says we know Coach Fleck can coach offense but he'll need to show he can coach defense and recruit top defensive players if they are to compete long term. The Gopher are set to play at Illnois Saturday at 2:30 p.m. Hear the game on WJON with coverage starting at 12:30.