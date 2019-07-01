Souhan; Could be a Building Year for the Wolves Now [PODCAST]

The Timberwolves lost out to the Golden State Warriors in their pursuit of point guard D'Angelo Russell. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says the Wolves really were making a play for Russell so without any other impact free agents available the Wolves will likely look to make 2019-2020 a building season. Listen to our conversation below.

NBA free agency began Sunday night and many of the top free agents agreed to deals with new teams including the Brooklyn Nets agreeing to sign Kyrie Irvin and Kevin Durant. Jim talks about what teams are now contenders in their respective conferences.

The Twins got just 2 players selected to play in the All Star game. The Twins feel they should have gotten more players named to the American League team. Jim lists the players that could have been chosen.