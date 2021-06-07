Souhan; Breeland Expected to Play Major Role for Vikings [PODCAST]

The Vikings have agreed to sign free agent cornerback Brashaud Breeland over the weekend. The 29-year old started 32 games over 2 seasons including 6 postseason games for the Kansas City Chiefs. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan says this is a significant signing he expects the pecking order at cornerback to start with Cam Dantzler, Breeland, Mackensie Alexander, Jeff Gladney, Patrick Peterson and Tye Smith. Souhan says there are question marks about Gladney due to a legal situation, Alexander is a slot corner and Peterson is getting up there in age. He says Smith is a depth player.

The Twins split 4 games in Kansas City over the weekend. Jim says this really isn't a win for them because they are so far behind in the standings. He says Byron Buxton is expected to go on a rehab assignment this week and could be back as early as this weekend. Souhan says the Twins still aren't getting enough production out of 1st baseman Miguel Sano. He says Sano's batting average and slugging percentage are down below is career averages despite leading the team in both home runs and RBIs.

The Minnesota Lynx improved to 3-4 after posting a 100-80 win over Atlanta Sunday. Jim says the Lynx have righted the ship after a rough start to the season. Jim credits both coaching and experience playing together as the reason for the improvement.

The Tennessee Titans acquired receiver Julio Jones from the Atlanta Falcons for 2nd and 4th round picks. Jim says this trade really makes the Stefon Diggs trade make Vikings look good because they received a 1st round pick in the deal.

