Souhan; Berrios’ Velocity is Down [PODCAST]

The Twins won 3 out of 4 games over the weekend at Seattle but didn't win Sunday against the Mariners. Jose Berrios was cruising along Saturday night until the 5th inning when Seattle hit him hard. He's been hit hard in each of his last 2 starts. Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He suggested that Berrios isn't throwing as hard this year and his stuff isn't the stuff of a typical ace. Listen to the conversation below.

Miguel Sano hit a home run Saturday but struck out 3 times Sunday. Jim says it's too early in his return to judge him too much.

Jim Souhan spent the weekend at Beth Page Black for the PGA Championship. Jim talked about what it will take for Brooks Koepka to reach the level of Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus.