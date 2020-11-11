Souhan at the Masters; Tiger Woods is Special [PODCAST]

The Masters Golf Tournament begins tomorrow with round one in Augusta, Georgia. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan is covering the Masters in Augusta, Georgia. He joined me today on WJON. He says Tiger Woods continues to be popular in large part because of what he's accomplished and how he dominated golf for such a period of time. Tiger also brought many people into golf that may not have been interested in the sport before.

The Twins informed the Rochester Red Wings that they are changing their triple-A affiliate which has launched the speculation that the St. Paul Saints will be the new Twins triple-A affiliate. Jim says the Twins, Major League Baseball and the Saints will likely work out an agreement but the asking price from Major League Baseball to the Saints will likely need to come down.

The Gopher basketball teams were forced to stop practicing due to Covid-19 this week. Jim says this kind of thing happening is no surprise and should have been expected.