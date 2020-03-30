The Vikings may have interest in trading for Washington left tackle Trent Williams but making it work would be the biggest challenge. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He thinks the Vikings would have interest in Williams but they would likely need to send multiple draft picks to Washington for him and the Vikings may have trouble getting his contract under the salary cap.

The Gopher men's basketball team is in pursuit of a big man through the college basketball transfer portal. Jim discusses the current recruiting class and reminds us that Eric Curry is expected to return and could offer the best replacement for Daniel Oturu at center if he is healthy.