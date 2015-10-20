Soccer Section Playoffs Continue Tuesday

The boys and girls soccer section playoffs are coming to a conclusion with a handful of teams still in contention for a state championship. Here are the match-ups for Tuesday.

BOYS SOCCER 

Section 8AA: 
#2 Rogers at #1 Tech
7 PM, Husky Stadium (SCSU)

Section 8A: 
N3 Alexandria @ S1 Sartell
4 PM, Sartell Middle School

S2 Apollo @ N1 West Ottertail United
4 PM, Fergus Falls

GIRLS SOCCER 

Section 8AA: 
S2 Sartell @ N1 Alexandria
7 PM, Alexandria High School

N3 Little Falls @ S4 Apollo
4 PM, Apollo High School

