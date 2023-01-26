SnoFest In Sauk Centre This Weekend

SAUK CENTRE (WJON News) - SnoFest returns to Sauk Centre this weekend.

The SnoFest Racing Festival will take place on the ice of Sauk Lake this Saturday with hot laps starting at 8:00 am.

Get our free mobile app

Officials expect more than 28 classes of snowmobile racing with racers from several states and Canada.

Racing starts at 11:00 am at the Sinclair Lewis Park Boat Ramp in Sauk Centre.

A warming tent and concessions, both hot and cold, will be available on-site.

For more information, click here.