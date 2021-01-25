Slow Start Stymies Wild Against Sharks Sunday

The San Jose Sharks beat the Minnesota Wild 5-3 Sunday night at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. The Wild is now 4-2 on the season.

Zach Parise gave the Wild a 1-0 lead in the first period on a goal assisted by Kirill Kaprizov at 4:21. The goal was Parise's second of the season, while Kaprizov picked up his fifth assist.

Former Wild forward Ryan Donato, who was traded from Minnesota to San Jose during the offseason, scored for the Sharks with just under a minute left in the first period to tie the game at one.

Following goals from Evander Kane and Noah Gregor that gave the Sharks a 3-1 lead early in the second, Nick Bjugstad found the back of the net on a deflection for his first goal in a Wild sweater to make the score 3-2 heading into the third period.

Kevin Fiala's second goal of the season came at 7:20 of the third period on the power play to tie the game at three.

However, the Sharks would get the last laugh with another former Wild player, Brent Burns, notching the eventual game-winner at 18:12 of the third. San Jose would ice the game with an empty-net goal later in the third.

The Wild will host the LA Kings Tuesday night at Xcel Energy Center. The game can be heard on AM 1390 Granite City Sports.