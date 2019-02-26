Slapshots Remain Undefeated

The St. Cloud Area Slapshots adapted hockey team took down Robbinsdale 13-0 Monday night. The Slapshots are now 9-0 on the season.

Brian Jones paced the win with a six-point game, including four goals, while Adam Marshall and Jordan Williams each added hat tricks for St. Cloud.

Tyler Everts earned the shutout in net for the Slapshots with a 17-save effort.

The Slapshots will look for their tenth straight win when they take on White Bear Lake Wednesday. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. at White Bear Central Middle School.