Six Apollo Athletes Sign Letters Of Intent

The Apollo High School gymnasium was fully stocked with high school athletes ready to continue their athletic careers at the next level, as six student-athletes signed their letters of intent Wednesday morning.

Logan Lommel will continue his soccer career at Division I Western Illinois, Joel Knopp will run track at University of Minnesota-Morris, Chris Hance will play football at Augsburg and Julia Karls will run cross country and track at UW-Eau Claire.

Haley Schleper and Sarah Bennett will each play volleyball at Central Lakes College.