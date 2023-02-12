Several Central Minnesota Wrestlers Qualify for State Tournament

SARTELL (WJON News) -- The 2023 Minnesota State High School Wrestling Tournament is just around the corner, and sectionals are officially underway.

First up were the Girl's Wrestling Sectionals this weekend. On Saturday, the Section 5 & 8 and Section 6 & 7 competitions were held at Sartell High School.

A significant number of central Minnesota students participated in the event that marks the second annual competition for the still-growing sport.

In the Section 6 & 7 competition, two wrestlers each from Zimmerman and Pierz competed while Sauk Rapids-Rice, Princeton, and Monticello sent one athlete apiece.

In Section 5 & 8 St. Cloud Tech sent two wrestlers, while Sauk Centre-Melrose had seven participants, and St. Michael-Albertville sent 11.

The top two finishers in each weight class will advance to the state tournament in March. Check out the list of results below.

Section 6 & 7 Results:

Monticello:

114 - Roseangel Verrett - 5th place

Pierz:

100 - Isabelle Smith - Did not place

132 - Ava Phillips - 4th place

Princeton:

100 - Kathryn Marstein - Did not place

Sauk Rapids-Rice:

100 - McKenzie Wagman-Kelley - Did not place

Zimmerman:

120 - Olivia Gardas - 6th place

235 - Gabriela Galeano - 3rd place

Section 5 & 8 Results:

Sauk Centre-Melrose:

120 - Lanna Walter - 1st place

126 - Georgia Anderson - Did not place

132 - Katie Bueckers - 6th place

138 - Afton Vogt - Did not place

145 - Kalli Schirmers - 4th place

165 - Lili Raya - 4th place

235 - Madyson Gerads - 4th place

St. Cloud Tech:

132 - Mariana Acosta - 5th place

235 - Camryn Kenning -1st place

St. Michael-Albertville:

100 - Ava Schultz - 5th place

114 - Kaci Brannan - 4th place

120 - Drew Bushard - 2nd place

126 - Claire Kvant - 2nd place

132 - Kennedy O`Connell - 1st place

138 - Rachel Heil - 3rd place

145 - Hannah Kvant - 1st place

152 - Sadie Strait - 3rd place

165 - Mylin Lemke - 2nd place

185 - Maggie Steele - 2nd place

235 - Lily Hamilton - 3rd place

