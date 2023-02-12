Several Central Minnesota Wrestlers Qualify for State Tournament
SARTELL (WJON News) -- The 2023 Minnesota State High School Wrestling Tournament is just around the corner, and sectionals are officially underway.
First up were the Girl's Wrestling Sectionals this weekend. On Saturday, the Section 5 & 8 and Section 6 & 7 competitions were held at Sartell High School.
A significant number of central Minnesota students participated in the event that marks the second annual competition for the still-growing sport.
In the Section 6 & 7 competition, two wrestlers each from Zimmerman and Pierz competed while Sauk Rapids-Rice, Princeton, and Monticello sent one athlete apiece.
In Section 5 & 8 St. Cloud Tech sent two wrestlers, while Sauk Centre-Melrose had seven participants, and St. Michael-Albertville sent 11.
The top two finishers in each weight class will advance to the state tournament in March. Check out the list of results below.
Section 6 & 7 Results:
Monticello:
114 - Roseangel Verrett - 5th place
Pierz:
100 - Isabelle Smith - Did not place
132 - Ava Phillips - 4th place
Princeton:
100 - Kathryn Marstein - Did not place
Sauk Rapids-Rice:
100 - McKenzie Wagman-Kelley - Did not place
Zimmerman:
120 - Olivia Gardas - 6th place
235 - Gabriela Galeano - 3rd place
Section 5 & 8 Results:
Sauk Centre-Melrose:
120 - Lanna Walter - 1st place
126 - Georgia Anderson - Did not place
132 - Katie Bueckers - 6th place
138 - Afton Vogt - Did not place
145 - Kalli Schirmers - 4th place
165 - Lili Raya - 4th place
235 - Madyson Gerads - 4th place
St. Cloud Tech:
132 - Mariana Acosta - 5th place
235 - Camryn Kenning -1st place
St. Michael-Albertville:
100 - Ava Schultz - 5th place
114 - Kaci Brannan - 4th place
120 - Drew Bushard - 2nd place
126 - Claire Kvant - 2nd place
132 - Kennedy O`Connell - 1st place
138 - Rachel Heil - 3rd place
145 - Hannah Kvant - 1st place
152 - Sadie Strait - 3rd place
165 - Mylin Lemke - 2nd place
185 - Maggie Steele - 2nd place
235 - Lily Hamilton - 3rd place