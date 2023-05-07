Becker, Rocori Robotics Teams Place in Top Three at State

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- Several central Minnesota high school robotics teams are officially among the best in the state.

The 2023 Minnesota State High School League Robotics Tournament was held at Williams Arena on Friday and Saturday. After hours of qualifying and double-elimination playoff rounds, the title went to an alliance between Rocori, Dassel-Cokato, and Fairmont with a 166-153 tiebreaking win.

This is the first championship win for all three schools. The Rocori team finished in second place at last year's competition. Second place went to Bloomington Jefferson/Kennedy, Hermantown, and Burnsville.

The standings were rounded out by Becker, Pequot Lakes, and Greenbush-Middle River securing third with a heartbreaking 185-184 loss to the Rocori alliance. Becker won top honors back in 2013 as well as in 2022 alongside Greenbush-Middle River.

