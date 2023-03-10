Remember These MN State Boys Hockey Tournament All Hair Team Videos?

It's coming. The all-tournament hair team from the Minnesota State Boys Hockey Tournament. Typically we see a video shortly after the tournament wraps up, so in anticipation of that 2023 video being released...soon, let's take a look back at the last 5 years of videos and see how the styles have changed, and how they haven't changed so much.

2022

2021

2020

2019

2018

The mullet is one of those timeless hockey hairstyles that has lasted over the years amongst our skating youth. But facial hair seemed to be a year-to-year type trend, having great facial hair didn't always equate to great hockey hair, but when they are put together watch out.

So far this year's tournament has had its share of viral moments, with a prom-posal taking place at the blue line, Edina made SportsCenter's Top-10 earlier this morning (I'm still looking for that video), and we are only two days into the tourney.

Locally St. Cloud Cathedral will be playing Alexandria Area for 5th place Saturday at Mariucci Arena on the University of Minnesota campus.

