Central Minnesota Athletes Shine at State Track and Field Tourney
ST. MICHAEL (WJON News) -- Many central Minnesota athletes competed at the 2023 Minnesota State High School League Boy's and Girl's Track and Field state tournament this weekend.
Prelims were held Thursday, followed by Class A finals on Friday and Class AA and AAA finals on Saturday at St. Michael-Albertville High School.
Some highlights include a Class A first-place finish for the Eden Valley-Wakins/Kimball girl's team, and first-place finishes in girl's discus throw for Sauk Rapids-Rice's Brooke Mushatt and boy's long jump for Carter Reckelberg of Becker in Class AA.
In Class AAA, the host school put up a 5th-place finish in the girl's team competition.
You can take a look at the full results for local teams below:
Class A
Eden Valley-Watkins/Kimball:
Boy's 3200 Meter Run - Henry Lemke - 11th Place
Girl's Team Competition - 1st Place
Girl's 400 Meter Dash - Ellie Kuechle - 2nd Place
Girl's 800 Meter Run - Brookelyn Kuechle - 2nd Place
Girl's 100 Meter Hurdles - Brielle Kuechle - 4th Place
Girl's 300 Meter Hurdles - Jocelyn Zoller - 4th Place
Girl's 4x100 Meter Relay - 6th Place
Girl's 4x200 Meter Relay - 2nd Place
Girl's 4x400 Meter Relay - 1st Place
Girl's High Jump - Ellie Becker - 17th Place
Girl's Pole Vault - Leya Teicher - 12th Place
Girl's Long Jump - Brielle Kuechle - 1st Place, Ellie Kuechle - 15th Place
Holdingford:
Boy's 4x100 Meter Relay - 8th Place
Boy's 4x200 Meter Relay - 5th Place
Paynesville:
Girl's Team Competition - 58th Place
Girl's Pole Vault - Rebekah Walz - 7th Place
Pierz:
Boy's Team Competition - 24th Place
Boy's 110 Meter Hurdles - Jonathan Cheney - 1st Place
Boy's 300 Meter Hurdles - Jonathan Cheney - 8th Place
Boy's Shot Put - Ian Oberfeld - 8th Place
Girl's Team Competition - 20th Place
Girl's High Jump - Ashley Kimman - 7th Place
Girl's Dicus Throw - Allison Skiba - 9th Place
Royalton:
Boy's Triple Jump - James Vannurden - 12th Place
Girl's Team Competition - 43rd Place
Girl's 4x100 Meter Relay - 5th Place
Girl's Triple Jump - Mya Yourczek - 11th Place
Sauk Centre:
Boy's Team Competition - 15th Place
Boy's 800 Meter Run - Brandon Kampsen - 1st Place
Boy's 1600 Meter Run - Brandon Kampsen - 1st Place
Boy's Discus Throw - Corey McCoy - 12th Place
St. Cloud Cathedral:
Boy's Team Competition - 30th Place
Boy's 110 Meter Hurdles - Emanuel Kutzera - 9th Place
Boy's 4x400 Meter Relay - 5th Place
Boy's 4x800 Meter Relay - 9th Place
Boy's Pole Vault - Blake Fleege - 15th Place
Girl's Team Competition - 17th Place
Girl's 100 Meter Dash - Hope Schueller - 5th Place
Girl's 4x200 Meter Relay - 5th Place
Girl's 4x800 Meter Relay - 3rd Place
St. John's Prep:
Boy's Team Competition - 9th Place
Boy's 800 Meter Run - Zach Meyer - 4th Place
Boy's 3200 Meter Race - Nick Hansen - 5th Place
Boy's 4x400 Meter Relay - 5th Place
Boy's 4x800 Meter Relay - 1st Place
Girl's Team Competition - 52nd Place
Girl's 1600 Meter Run - Olivia Pauly - 6th Place
Upsala/Swanville:
Boy's Team Competition - 63rd Place
Boy's Long Jump - Joseph Guthrie - 8th Place
Boy's Discus Throw - Nicholas Guthrie - 13th Place
Class AA
Albany:
Boy's Team Competition - 46th Place
Boy's 1600 Meter Run - Carter Schwalbe - 15th Place
Boy's High Jump - Tysen Gerads - 4th Place
Boy's Long Jump - Tysen Gerads - 13th Place
Girl's Team Competition - 34th Place
Girl's 3200 Meter Run - Olivia Goebel - 2nd Place
Alexandria:
Boy's Team Competition - 21st Place
Boy's 300 Meter Hurdles - Otto Anderson - 5th Place
Boy's 4x400 Meter Relay - 3rd Place
Boy's 4x800 Meter Relay - 7th Place
Boy's High Jump - Jacob Balcome - 7th Place
Boy's Long Jump - Evan Kludt - 8th Place
Girl's Team Competition - 8th Place
Girl's 800 Meter Run - Kasey Soderholm - 7th Place
Girl's 1600 Meter Run - Jaelyn Miller - 3rd Place
Girl's 4x200 Meter Relay - 9th Place
Girl's 4x800 Meter Relay - 2nd Place
Girl's Long Jump - Kaija Schneider - 7th Place
Girl's Discus Throw - Elise Maagard - 7th Place
Annandale:
Boy's Team Competition - 13th Place
Boy's 400 Meter Dash - Graham Zuehlke - 5th Place
Boy's 3200 Meter Run - Sal Wirth - 2nd Place
Boy's 4x800 Meter Relay - 2nd Place
Girl's 1600 Meter Run - Olivia Minear - 13th Place
Becker:
Boy's Team Competition - 7th Place
Boy's 800 Meter Run - Tyson Ricker - 8th Place
Boy's 1600 Meter Run - Tyson Ricker - 7th Place
Boy's 110 Meter Hurdles - Owen Angell - 8th Place
Boy's Pole Vault - Owen Angell - 2nd Place
Boy's Long Jump - Carter Reckelberg - 1st Place
Boy's Triple Jump - Carter Reckelberg - 8th Place
Girl's Team Competition - 39th Place
Girl's 4x800 Meter Relay - 6th Place
Girl's Pole Vault - Lauren Woelfel - 4th Place
Big Lake:
Boy's Team Competition - 28th Place
Boy's 3200 Meter Run - Owen Layton - 13th Place
Boy's 4x800 Meter Relay - 3rd Place
Boy's High Jump - Carson Kunz - 4th Place
Girl's Team Competition - 55th Place
Girl's 100 Meter Dash Wheelchair - Tayla Gassman - 3rd Place
Girl's 200 Meter Dash Wheelchair - Tayla Gassman - 2nd Place
Girl's Shot Put Wheelchair - Tayla Gassman - 1st Place
Girl's Discus Throw Wheelchair - Tayla Gassman - 1st Place
Dassel-Cokato:
Boy's Team Competition - 52nd Place
Boy's 100 Meter Dash - Monte Gillman - 9th Place
Boy's 200 Meter Dash - Monte Gillman - 7th Place
Delano:
Boy's Team Competition - 52nd Place
Boy's 400 Meter Dash - PK Moore - 6th Place
Boy's 3200 Meter Run - Justin Zens - 11th Place
Boy's Triple Jump - Jake Schultz - 13th Place
Girl's Team Competition - 53rd Place
Girl's 3200 Meter Run - Erica Kazin - 10th Place
Girl's 100 Meter Hurdles - Evelyn Olberding - 8th Place, Kayla Heinonen - 9th Place
Foley:
Boy's Team Competition - 36th Place
Boy's Pole Vault - Ethan Novak - 3rd Place
Girl's Team Competition - 41st Place
Girl's 4x100 Meter Relay - 9th Place
Girl's 4x200 Meter Relay - 7th Place
Girl's 4x400 Meter Relay - 8th Place
Girl's Long Jump - Emily Novak - 11th Place
Girl's Triple Jump - Emily Novak - 9th Place
Hutchinson:
Girl's Team Competition - 14th Place
Girl's 400 Meter Dash - Isabelle Schmitz - 9th Place
Girl's 1600 Meter Run - Isabelle Schmitz - 2nd Place
Girl's 3200 Meter Run - Isabelle Schmitz - 1st Place
Litchfield:
Boy's Team Competition - 9th Place
Boy's 200 Meter Dash - Blake Aller - 1st Place
Boy's 4x400 Meter Relay - 5th Place
Boy's Shot Put - TJ Christensen - 4th Place
Boy's Discus Throw - TJ Christensen - 4th Place
Girl's Team Competition - 16th Place
Girl's Pole Vault - Raina Kaping - 4th Place
Girl's Long Jump - Lillia Chvatal - 6th Place
Girl's Shot Put - Jaelyn Baseman - 2nd Place
Girl's Discus Throw - Grace Schmidt - 11th Place
Little Falls:
Boy's Triple Jump - Gabe Shanoff - 11th Place
Monticello:
Boy's Team Competition - 5th Place
Boy's 1600 Meter Run - Noah Mahoney - 9th Place
Boy's 3200 Meter Run - Noah Mahoney - 5th Place
Boy's 4x100 Meter Relay - 3rd Place
Boy's 4x200 Meter Relay - 4th Place
Boy's 4x400 Meter Relay - 1st Place
Boy's 4x800 Meter Relay - 11th Place
Girl's Team Competition - 1st Place
Girl's 100 Meter Dash - Emelia Skistad - 2nd Place, Sasha Steinbach - 4th Place
Girl's 200 Meter Dash - Emelia Skistad - 1st Place, Sasha Steinbach - 9th Place
Girl's 400 Meter Dash - Kaela Skistad - 2nd Place
Girl's 1600 Meter Run - Isabel Mahoney - 11th Place
Girl's 3200 Meter Run - Isabel Mahoney - 7th Place
Girl's 100 Meter Hurdles - Hope Guertin - 5th Place
Girl's 300 Meter Hurdles - Hope Guertin - 6th Place
Girl's 4x200 Meter Relay - 1st Place
Girl's 4x400 Meter Relay - 9th Place
Girl's Long Jump - Lauren Hansen - 16th Place
Girl's Shot Put - Gracyee Roubinek - 10th Place
Princeton:
Boy's Team Competition - 42nd Place
Boy's 400 Meter Dash - Jonah Huiding - 4th Place
Boy's Pole Vault - Cadyn Miller - 11th Place
Girl's Team Competition - 34th Place
Girl's High Jump - Kyleigh Noble - 2nd Place
ROCORI:
Boy's Team Competition - 32nd Place
Boy's 1600 Meter Run - Vincent Kaluza - 10th Place
Boy's 4x100 Meter Relay - 7th Place
Boy's Shot Put - Grady Minnerath - 3rd Place
Girl's Team Competition - 2nd Place
Girl's 400 Meter Dash - Jasmine Sieben - 6th Place
Girl's 100 Meter Hurdles - Cecelia Woods - 3rd Place
Girl's 300 Meter Hurdles - Cecelia Woods - 5th Place
Girl's 4x100 Meter Relay - 4th Place
Girl's 4x200 Meter Relay - 5th Place
Girl's High Jump - Ava Thoennes - 4th Place
Girl's Long Jump - Ava Thoennes - 1st Place
Girl's Triple Jump - Kate Van Erp - 7th Place
Girl's Shot Put - Brianna Schneider - 1st Place
Girl's Discus Throw - Brianna Schneider - 9th Place
Sauk Rapids-Rice:
Girl's Team Competition - 26th Place
Girl's Discus Throw - Brooke Mushatt - 1st Place
St. Cloud Tech:
Boy's Team Competition - 32nd Place
Boy's Long Jump - Arik Nikolas - 3rd Place
Boy's Triple Jump - Arik Nikolas - 9th Place
Boy's Shot Put - Derrick Cox-Payton - 8th Place
Boy's Discus Throw - Jack Oker - 14th Place
Girl's Team Competition - 55th Place
Girl's 1600 Meter Run - Stella Rusch - 9th Place
Girl's 3200 Meter Run - Stella Rusch - 9th Place
Willmar:
Boy's 3200 Meter Run - Sully Anez - 10th Place
Boy's 4x800 Meter Relay - 13th Place
Boy's Pole Vault - Tyler Evans - 11th Place, Koda Helfinstine - 16th Place
Girl's Team Competition - 19th Place
Girl's 3200 Meter Run - Lauren Eilers - 4th Place
Girl's 4x400 Meter Relay - 3rd Place
Girl's 4x800 Meter Relay - 8th Place
Girl's Pole Vault - Lyndi Koosman - 13th Place
Girl's Triple Jump - Lyndi Koosman - 12th Place
Zimmerman:
Boy's Team Competition - 22nd Place
Boy's 100 Meter Dash - Caden Spence - 2nd Place
Boy's 200 Meter Dash - Caden Spence - 2nd Place
Girl's Team Competition - 48th Place
Girl's 800 Meter Run - Hailee Zimpel - 5th Place
Girl's High Jump - Marissa Rotz - 16th Place
Girl's Long Jump - Marissa Rotz - 10th Place
Girl's Triple Jump - Samantha Paulsen - 11th Place
Class AAA
Buffalo:
Boy's Team Competition - 38th Place
Boy's 4x800 Meter Relay - 8th Place
Boy's Discus Throw - Carter Walker - 6th Place
Girl's Team Competition - 23rd Place
Girl's 200 Meter Dash - Brianna Shroyer - 3rd Place
Girl's 400 Meter Dash - Brianna Shroyer - 4th Place
Elk River:
Boy's Team Competition - 52nd Place
Boy's 100 Meter Dash Wheelchair - Logan Hovanetz - 3rd Place
Boy's 200 Meter Dash Wheelchair - Logan Hovanetz - 2nd Place
Boy's 4x100 Meter Relay - 8th Place
Boy's Triple Jump - Matthew Beaudry - 20th Place
Boy's Shot Put - Ethan Hogan - 11th Place
Boy's Discus Throw - Simon Bicek - 14th Place
Girl's Team Competition - 37th Place
Girl's Triple Jump - Shiaflyn Cooper - 7th Place
Girl's Discus Throw - Andi Mehrer - 7th Place
St. Michael-Albertville:
Boy's Team Competition - 31st Place
Boy's 3200 Meter Run - Max Salas - 19th Place
Boy's 300 Meter Hurdles - Morris Suah - 7th Place
Boy's Long Jump - Muhiz Bada - 5th Place
Boy's Triple Jump - Maverick Kneefe - 19th Place
Girl's Team Competition - 5th Place
Girl's 100 Meter Dash - Gabriella Keefer - 4th Place
Girl's 200 Meter Dash - Gabriella Keefer - 4th Place
Girl's 400 Meter Dash - Emma Kvant - 2nd Place
Girl's 3200 Meter Run - Natalie Cocking - 13th Place
Girl's 300 Meter Hurdles - Hannah Kvant - 7th Place
Girl's 4x200 Meter Relay - 5th Place
Girl's 4x800 Meter Relay - 13th Place
Girl's Shot Put - Jacqueline Bergeron - 4th Place
Girl's Triple Jump - Gabriella Keefer - 5th Place