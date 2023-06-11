Central Minnesota Athletes Shine at State Track and Field Tourney

Eden Valley - Watkins School District

ST. MICHAEL (WJON News) -- Many central Minnesota athletes competed at the 2023 Minnesota State High School League Boy's and Girl's Track and Field state tournament this weekend.

Prelims were held Thursday, followed by Class A finals on Friday and Class AA and AAA finals on Saturday at St. Michael-Albertville High School.

Some highlights include a Class A first-place finish for the Eden Valley-Wakins/Kimball girl's team, and first-place finishes in girl's discus throw for Sauk Rapids-Rice's Brooke Mushatt and boy's long jump for Carter Reckelberg of Becker in Class AA.

In Class AAA, the host school put up a 5th-place finish in the girl's team competition.

You can take a look at the full results for local teams below:

Class A

Eden Valley-Watkins/Kimball:

Boy's 3200 Meter Run - Henry Lemke - 11th Place

Girl's Team Competition - 1st Place

Girl's 400 Meter Dash - Ellie Kuechle - 2nd Place

Girl's 800 Meter Run - Brookelyn Kuechle - 2nd Place

Girl's 100 Meter Hurdles - Brielle Kuechle - 4th Place

Girl's 300 Meter Hurdles - Jocelyn Zoller - 4th Place

Girl's 4x100 Meter Relay - 6th Place

Girl's 4x200 Meter Relay - 2nd Place

Girl's 4x400 Meter Relay - 1st Place

Girl's High Jump - Ellie Becker - 17th Place

Girl's Pole Vault - Leya Teicher - 12th Place

Girl's Long Jump - Brielle Kuechle - 1st Place, Ellie Kuechle - 15th Place

Holdingford:

Boy's 4x100 Meter Relay - 8th Place

Boy's 4x200 Meter Relay - 5th Place

Paynesville:

Girl's Team Competition - 58th Place

Girl's Pole Vault - Rebekah Walz - 7th Place

Pierz:

Boy's Team Competition - 24th Place

Boy's 110 Meter Hurdles - Jonathan Cheney - 1st Place

Boy's 300 Meter Hurdles - Jonathan Cheney - 8th Place

Boy's Shot Put - Ian Oberfeld - 8th Place

Girl's Team Competition - 20th Place

Girl's High Jump - Ashley Kimman - 7th Place

Girl's Dicus Throw - Allison Skiba - 9th Place

Royalton:

Boy's Triple Jump - James Vannurden - 12th Place

Girl's Team Competition - 43rd Place

Girl's 4x100 Meter Relay - 5th Place

Girl's Triple Jump - Mya Yourczek - 11th Place

Sauk Centre:

Boy's Team Competition - 15th Place

Boy's 800 Meter Run - Brandon Kampsen - 1st Place

Boy's 1600 Meter Run - Brandon Kampsen - 1st Place

Boy's Discus Throw - Corey McCoy - 12th Place

St. Cloud Cathedral:

Boy's Team Competition - 30th Place

Boy's 110 Meter Hurdles - Emanuel Kutzera - 9th Place

Boy's 4x400 Meter Relay - 5th Place

Boy's 4x800 Meter Relay - 9th Place

Boy's Pole Vault - Blake Fleege - 15th Place

Girl's Team Competition - 17th Place

Girl's 100 Meter Dash - Hope Schueller - 5th Place

Girl's 4x200 Meter Relay - 5th Place

Girl's 4x800 Meter Relay - 3rd Place

St. John's Prep:

Boy's Team Competition - 9th Place

Boy's 800 Meter Run - Zach Meyer - 4th Place

Boy's 3200 Meter Race - Nick Hansen - 5th Place

Boy's 4x400 Meter Relay - 5th Place

Boy's 4x800 Meter Relay - 1st Place

Girl's Team Competition - 52nd Place

Girl's 1600 Meter Run - Olivia Pauly - 6th Place

Upsala/Swanville:

Boy's Team Competition - 63rd Place

Boy's Long Jump - Joseph Guthrie - 8th Place

Boy's Discus Throw - Nicholas Guthrie - 13th Place

Class AA

Albany:

Boy's Team Competition - 46th Place

Boy's 1600 Meter Run - Carter Schwalbe - 15th Place

Boy's High Jump - Tysen Gerads - 4th Place

Boy's Long Jump - Tysen Gerads - 13th Place

Girl's Team Competition - 34th Place

Girl's 3200 Meter Run - Olivia Goebel - 2nd Place

Alexandria:

Boy's Team Competition - 21st Place

Boy's 300 Meter Hurdles - Otto Anderson - 5th Place

Boy's 4x400 Meter Relay - 3rd Place

Boy's 4x800 Meter Relay - 7th Place

Boy's High Jump - Jacob Balcome - 7th Place

Boy's Long Jump - Evan Kludt - 8th Place

Girl's Team Competition - 8th Place

Girl's 800 Meter Run - Kasey Soderholm - 7th Place

Girl's 1600 Meter Run - Jaelyn Miller - 3rd Place

Girl's 4x200 Meter Relay - 9th Place

Girl's 4x800 Meter Relay - 2nd Place

Girl's Long Jump - Kaija Schneider - 7th Place

Girl's Discus Throw - Elise Maagard - 7th Place

Annandale:

Boy's Team Competition - 13th Place

Boy's 400 Meter Dash - Graham Zuehlke - 5th Place

Boy's 3200 Meter Run - Sal Wirth - 2nd Place

Boy's 4x800 Meter Relay - 2nd Place

Girl's 1600 Meter Run - Olivia Minear - 13th Place

Becker:

Boy's Team Competition - 7th Place

Boy's 800 Meter Run - Tyson Ricker - 8th Place

Boy's 1600 Meter Run - Tyson Ricker - 7th Place

Boy's 110 Meter Hurdles - Owen Angell - 8th Place

Boy's Pole Vault - Owen Angell - 2nd Place

Boy's Long Jump - Carter Reckelberg - 1st Place

Boy's Triple Jump - Carter Reckelberg - 8th Place

Girl's Team Competition - 39th Place

Girl's 4x800 Meter Relay - 6th Place

Girl's Pole Vault - Lauren Woelfel - 4th Place

Big Lake:

Boy's Team Competition - 28th Place

Boy's 3200 Meter Run - Owen Layton - 13th Place

Boy's 4x800 Meter Relay - 3rd Place

Boy's High Jump - Carson Kunz - 4th Place

Girl's Team Competition - 55th Place

Girl's 100 Meter Dash Wheelchair - Tayla Gassman - 3rd Place

Girl's 200 Meter Dash Wheelchair - Tayla Gassman - 2nd Place

Girl's Shot Put Wheelchair - Tayla Gassman - 1st Place

Girl's Discus Throw Wheelchair - Tayla Gassman - 1st Place

Dassel-Cokato:

Boy's Team Competition - 52nd Place

Boy's 100 Meter Dash - Monte Gillman - 9th Place

Boy's 200 Meter Dash - Monte Gillman - 7th Place

Delano:

Boy's Team Competition - 52nd Place

Boy's 400 Meter Dash - PK Moore - 6th Place

Boy's 3200 Meter Run - Justin Zens - 11th Place

Boy's Triple Jump - Jake Schultz - 13th Place

Girl's Team Competition - 53rd Place

Girl's 3200 Meter Run - Erica Kazin - 10th Place

Girl's 100 Meter Hurdles - Evelyn Olberding - 8th Place, Kayla Heinonen - 9th Place

Foley:

Boy's Team Competition - 36th Place

Boy's Pole Vault - Ethan Novak - 3rd Place

Girl's Team Competition - 41st Place

Girl's 4x100 Meter Relay - 9th Place

Girl's 4x200 Meter Relay - 7th Place

Girl's 4x400 Meter Relay - 8th Place

Girl's Long Jump - Emily Novak - 11th Place

Girl's Triple Jump - Emily Novak - 9th Place

Hutchinson:

Girl's Team Competition - 14th Place

Girl's 400 Meter Dash - Isabelle Schmitz - 9th Place

Girl's 1600 Meter Run - Isabelle Schmitz - 2nd Place

Girl's 3200 Meter Run - Isabelle Schmitz - 1st Place

Litchfield:

Boy's Team Competition - 9th Place

Boy's 200 Meter Dash - Blake Aller - 1st Place

Boy's 4x400 Meter Relay - 5th Place

Boy's Shot Put - TJ Christensen - 4th Place

Boy's Discus Throw - TJ Christensen - 4th Place

Girl's Team Competition - 16th Place

Girl's Pole Vault - Raina Kaping - 4th Place

Girl's Long Jump - Lillia Chvatal - 6th Place

Girl's Shot Put - Jaelyn Baseman - 2nd Place

Girl's Discus Throw - Grace Schmidt - 11th Place

Little Falls:

Boy's Triple Jump - Gabe Shanoff - 11th Place

Monticello:

Boy's Team Competition - 5th Place

Boy's 1600 Meter Run - Noah Mahoney - 9th Place

Boy's 3200 Meter Run - Noah Mahoney - 5th Place

Boy's 4x100 Meter Relay - 3rd Place

Boy's 4x200 Meter Relay - 4th Place

Boy's 4x400 Meter Relay - 1st Place

Boy's 4x800 Meter Relay - 11th Place

Girl's Team Competition - 1st Place

Girl's 100 Meter Dash - Emelia Skistad - 2nd Place, Sasha Steinbach - 4th Place

Girl's 200 Meter Dash - Emelia Skistad - 1st Place, Sasha Steinbach - 9th Place

Girl's 400 Meter Dash - Kaela Skistad - 2nd Place

Girl's 1600 Meter Run - Isabel Mahoney - 11th Place

Girl's 3200 Meter Run - Isabel Mahoney - 7th Place

Girl's 100 Meter Hurdles - Hope Guertin - 5th Place

Girl's 300 Meter Hurdles - Hope Guertin - 6th Place

Girl's 4x200 Meter Relay - 1st Place

Girl's 4x400 Meter Relay - 9th Place

Girl's Long Jump - Lauren Hansen - 16th Place

Girl's Shot Put - Gracyee Roubinek - 10th Place

Princeton:

Boy's Team Competition - 42nd Place

Boy's 400 Meter Dash - Jonah Huiding - 4th Place

Boy's Pole Vault - Cadyn Miller - 11th Place

Girl's Team Competition - 34th Place

Girl's High Jump - Kyleigh Noble - 2nd Place

ROCORI:

Boy's Team Competition - 32nd Place

Boy's 1600 Meter Run - Vincent Kaluza - 10th Place

Boy's 4x100 Meter Relay - 7th Place

Boy's Shot Put - Grady Minnerath - 3rd Place

Girl's Team Competition - 2nd Place

Girl's 400 Meter Dash - Jasmine Sieben - 6th Place

Girl's 100 Meter Hurdles - Cecelia Woods - 3rd Place

Girl's 300 Meter Hurdles - Cecelia Woods - 5th Place

Girl's 4x100 Meter Relay - 4th Place

Girl's 4x200 Meter Relay - 5th Place

Girl's High Jump - Ava Thoennes - 4th Place

Girl's Long Jump - Ava Thoennes - 1st Place

Girl's Triple Jump - Kate Van Erp - 7th Place

Girl's Shot Put - Brianna Schneider - 1st Place

Girl's Discus Throw - Brianna Schneider - 9th Place

Sauk Rapids-Rice:

Girl's Team Competition - 26th Place

Girl's Discus Throw - Brooke Mushatt - 1st Place

St. Cloud Tech:

Boy's Team Competition - 32nd Place

Boy's Long Jump - Arik Nikolas - 3rd Place

Boy's Triple Jump - Arik Nikolas - 9th Place

Boy's Shot Put - Derrick Cox-Payton - 8th Place

Boy's Discus Throw - Jack Oker - 14th Place

Girl's Team Competition - 55th Place

Girl's 1600 Meter Run - Stella Rusch - 9th Place

Girl's 3200 Meter Run - Stella Rusch - 9th Place

Willmar:

Boy's 3200 Meter Run - Sully Anez - 10th Place

Boy's 4x800 Meter Relay - 13th Place

Boy's Pole Vault - Tyler Evans - 11th Place, Koda Helfinstine - 16th Place

Girl's Team Competition - 19th Place

Girl's 3200 Meter Run - Lauren Eilers - 4th Place

Girl's 4x400 Meter Relay - 3rd Place

Girl's 4x800 Meter Relay - 8th Place

Girl's Pole Vault - Lyndi Koosman - 13th Place

Girl's Triple Jump - Lyndi Koosman - 12th Place

Zimmerman:

Boy's Team Competition - 22nd Place

Boy's 100 Meter Dash - Caden Spence - 2nd Place

Boy's 200 Meter Dash - Caden Spence - 2nd Place

Girl's Team Competition - 48th Place

Girl's 800 Meter Run - Hailee Zimpel - 5th Place

Girl's High Jump - Marissa Rotz - 16th Place

Girl's Long Jump - Marissa Rotz - 10th Place

Girl's Triple Jump - Samantha Paulsen - 11th Place

Class AAA

Buffalo:

Boy's Team Competition - 38th Place

Boy's 4x800 Meter Relay - 8th Place

Boy's Discus Throw - Carter Walker - 6th Place

Girl's Team Competition - 23rd Place

Girl's 200 Meter Dash - Brianna Shroyer - 3rd Place

Girl's 400 Meter Dash - Brianna Shroyer - 4th Place

Elk River:

Boy's Team Competition - 52nd Place

Boy's 100 Meter Dash Wheelchair - Logan Hovanetz - 3rd Place

Boy's 200 Meter Dash Wheelchair - Logan Hovanetz - 2nd Place

Boy's 4x100 Meter Relay - 8th Place

Boy's Triple Jump - Matthew Beaudry - 20th Place

Boy's Shot Put - Ethan Hogan - 11th Place

Boy's Discus Throw - Simon Bicek - 14th Place

Girl's Team Competition - 37th Place

Girl's Triple Jump - Shiaflyn Cooper - 7th Place

Girl's Discus Throw - Andi Mehrer - 7th Place

St. Michael-Albertville:

Boy's Team Competition - 31st Place

Boy's 3200 Meter Run - Max Salas - 19th Place

Boy's 300 Meter Hurdles - Morris Suah - 7th Place

Boy's Long Jump - Muhiz Bada - 5th Place

Boy's Triple Jump - Maverick Kneefe - 19th Place

Girl's Team Competition - 5th Place

Girl's 100 Meter Dash - Gabriella Keefer - 4th Place

Girl's 200 Meter Dash - Gabriella Keefer - 4th Place

Girl's 400 Meter Dash - Emma Kvant - 2nd Place

Girl's 3200 Meter Run - Natalie Cocking - 13th Place

Girl's 300 Meter Hurdles - Hannah Kvant - 7th Place

Girl's 4x200 Meter Relay - 5th Place

Girl's 4x800 Meter Relay - 13th Place

Girl's Shot Put - Jacqueline Bergeron - 4th Place

Girl's Triple Jump - Gabriella Keefer - 5th Place

