St. Cloud Area Wrestlers Find Success in State Competition

St. Cloud Area Wrestlers Find Success in State Competition

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Local wrestlers earned medals at this weekend’s state tournament.

Athletes from Becker, Little Falls, Princeton, ROCORI, Sauk Rapids-Rice, and St. Cloud put their skills to the test at the Xcel Energy Center Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

In Class A, Howard Lake Waverly took third place in the team competition.

In Class AA, Becker claimed the 3rd place title in the team competition. Kaden Nicolas and Landen Kujawa earned top-three finishes in their weight class for the Bulldogs.

In Class AAA, the top spot in the team competition went to St. Michael-Albertville. Tech’s Camryn Kenning earned the gold in the 235Girls class. Her brother, Jaxon Kenning also made it to the individual portion of the state tournament. He competed in the 152AAA class but was eliminated.

Girls Bracket Results:

Tech:
235Girls - Camryn Kenning - 1st place

Class AA Results:

Becker:
126AA - Kaden Nicolas - 2nd place
132AA - Landen Kujawa - 3rd place
195AA - Tyson Ricker - 5th place
285AA - Dylan Kolby - did not place

Little Falls:
195AAA - Hank LeClair - did not place

Princeton:
132AA - Tyler Wells - 1st place

ROCORI:
220AA - Grady Minnerath - 3rd place

Sauk Rapids-Rice:
126AA - Vance Barz - 3rd place

Class AAA Results:

Tech:
152AAA - Jaxon Kenning - did not place
285AAA -Tucker Hugg - 5th place

LOOK: Milestones in women's history from the year you were born

Women have left marks on everything from entertainment and music to space exploration, athletics, and technology. Each passing year and new milestone makes it clear both how recent this history-making is in relation to the rest of the country, as well as how far we still need to go. The resulting timeline shows that women are constantly making history worthy of best-selling biographies and classroom textbooks; someone just needs to write about them.

Scroll through to find out when women in the U.S. and around the world won rights, the names of women who shattered the glass ceiling, and which country's women banded together to end a civil war.

LOOK: MLB history from the year you were born

Stacker compiled key moments from Major League Baseball's history over the past 100 years. Using a variety of sources from Major League Baseball (MLB) record books, the Baseball Hall of Fame, and audio and video from events, we've listed the iconic moments that shaped a sport and a nation. Read through to find out what happened in MLB history the year you were born.
Filed Under: MSHSL, St. Cloud, st. paul, State Tournament, Wrestling
Categories: Sports, St. Cloud News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 1390 Granite City Sports