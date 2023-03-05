St. Cloud Area Wrestlers Find Success in State Competition
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Local wrestlers earned medals at this weekend’s state tournament.
Athletes from Becker, Little Falls, Princeton, ROCORI, Sauk Rapids-Rice, and St. Cloud put their skills to the test at the Xcel Energy Center Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.
In Class A, Howard Lake Waverly took third place in the team competition.
In Class AA, Becker claimed the 3rd place title in the team competition. Kaden Nicolas and Landen Kujawa earned top-three finishes in their weight class for the Bulldogs.
In Class AAA, the top spot in the team competition went to St. Michael-Albertville. Tech’s Camryn Kenning earned the gold in the 235Girls class. Her brother, Jaxon Kenning also made it to the individual portion of the state tournament. He competed in the 152AAA class but was eliminated.
Girls Bracket Results:
Tech:
235Girls - Camryn Kenning - 1st place
Class AA Results:
Becker:
126AA - Kaden Nicolas - 2nd place
132AA - Landen Kujawa - 3rd place
195AA - Tyson Ricker - 5th place
285AA - Dylan Kolby - did not place
Little Falls:
195AAA - Hank LeClair - did not place
Princeton:
132AA - Tyler Wells - 1st place
ROCORI:
220AA - Grady Minnerath - 3rd place
Sauk Rapids-Rice:
126AA - Vance Barz - 3rd place
Class AAA Results:
Tech:
152AAA - Jaxon Kenning - did not place
285AAA -Tucker Hugg - 5th place