St. Cloud Area Sluggers Finish Fourth at State Tournament

CHANHASSEN (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud Area Sluggers are returning home from another trip to the state tournament over the weekend.

The team, made up of players from several local schools including Apollo High School, Sartell High School, Sauk Rapids-Rice High School, and Tech High School, entered the 2023 Minnesota State Adapted Softball CI Tournament as the 1N seed.

On Friday, St. Cloud beat Chaska/Chanhassen/ Prior Lake/Shakopee 10-9 in a rematch of last year’s first-round matchup.

Saturday afternoon, the Sluggers got bumped to the third-place game with a 16-6 loss to defending champs Burnsville/Farm/Lakeville in the semifinals.

In the third-place matchup, St. Cloud fell short 8-4 to New Prague who entered as the 3S seed.

Burnsville/Farm/Lakeville ultimately came up with their second straight title. The St. Cloud Area Sluggers earned first-place finishes in 2017 and 2018.

