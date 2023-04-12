Classification Change Coming For Apollo Football

Every other year the Minnesota State High School League reviews school's enrollments and Classifications and this year that is taking place. Cathedral Activities Director Emmett Keenan joined me on WJON. He is also a former member of the Minnesota State High School League Board of Directors.

photo courtesy of Cathedral activities photo courtesy of Cathedral activities loading...

Keenan explains that Apollo, based on enrollment numbers and their appeal that they were successful on, would move to Class 3-A in football. Apollo had been playing at the 4-A level in football. Keenan says that would put Cathedral and Apollo in the same section for football. He explains they will also find out district assignments at the end of May or early June. Keenan suspects a move to 3-A in football for Apollo will trigger a district change which would lead to a regular season meeting between Apollo and Cathedral possibly for the 1st time in the schools history. He says Tech and Cathedral played on a regular basis before Apollo existed many years ago.

Keenan indicates that schools like Sartell-St. Stephen and Sauk Rapids-Rice keep getting larger in enrollment which may cause them to move up a class in some sports as well prior to the next school year. Keenan says every 6 years the State High League kind of "tears it down and starts from ground zero" with the sections. Every 2 years they do a tweak based on enrollment and movement of teams and this happens to be a tweak year.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Emmett Keenan it is available below.