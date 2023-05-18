Serious Problem, Funny For Sale Post Regarding A Left Behind Trailer In Minnesota

I honestly can say I've never had this happen to me before, but if it did I would probably be in the same boat as this person in Central Minnesota is. A person in a social media group devoted to Central MN Buy, Sell, Trade posted a left-behind trailer home for sale. While that isn't what got my attention, it was what the post was asking for in return for the trailer home that got my attention.

The post to the social media page, Central MN Buy, Sell, Trade & Search, gets right to the point.

Listen, it’s not pretty. But possible hunting shack? It is rotten and moldy in spots so definitely would need a LOT of TLC. It was on the property when we bought it. We want it off our property. We will accept the highest amount of bottles of Captain Morgan offered, starting with 2. Plus one high-five. This would be a tail light warranty, you take it, don’t bring it back. We do not have any paperwork, licenses or information about the trailer.

I love this!

A relative has had a similar situation with an old trailer sitting on their property but isn't sure what to do with it. It's been there so long there are questions about how trailerable it is, and then the question of how much it's worth to price it is tough too.

Not so in this case you've got a clear price, a few bottles of Captain, and then the warranty, where once you are gone from view you are on your own.

I hope this family gets a few bottles of Captain and their high five, and more importantly they get rid of the left behind trailer and someone gets a 'new' hunting shack.

