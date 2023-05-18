Cold Spring Woman Among 10 Finalists for Princess Kay

UNDATED (WJON News) -- A Cold Spring woman is among the 10 finalists for the 70th Princess Kay of the Milky Way.

Megan Ratka is the daughter of Kevin and Kathy Ratka of Cold Spring. She'll be representing Stearns County.

Dairy princesses from across the state gathered for the Dairy Promotion and Leadership event last weekend in Minneapolis.

Of the participants, the 10 finalists were named and will go on to compete for the title of Minnesota's 70th Princess Kay of the Milky Way in August.

Jenna Davis with Midwest Dairy leads the program:

“We have a long and really rich history of dairy promotion and Princess Kay serving as a goodwill ambassador for Minnesota’s dairy farmers.”

Davis says connecting with consumers and sharing the good story dairy has to offer unites every Princess Kay:

And even the Princess Kay finalists and candidates, even county dairy princesses, just their desire to help share their own story about why dairy is important and what it means to them. I think that story is just something that is really genuine and authentic.

This year’s finalists include:

Makenzie Alberts; Pine Island; daughter of Eric and Angie Alberts; and representing Dodge County;

Gracie Ash; Milaca; daughter of Mike and Shelly Ash; and representing Mille Lacs County;

Jalyssa Beaudry; Otsego; daughter of Brian and Theresa Beaudry; and representing Wright County;

Katherine Hills; Monticello; daughter of Nicole Hills; and representing Wright County;

Montana Krueger; Arlington; daughter of Scott and Stephanie Krueger; representing Sibley County;

Emma Kuball; Waterville; daughter of Nate and Shannon Kuball; representing Rice County;

Anne Simpson; Pine Island; daughter of Jeff and Cheryl Simpson; representing Olmsted County;

Josephine Sutherland; Flandreau, SD; daughter of David and Dawn Sutherland; representing Pipestone County;

These 10 women will have their likenesses carved in butter during the 2023 Minnesota State Fair.

