The Weekender: Restaurant Week in St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- It's Restaurant Week in St. Cloud, why not make it a full evening?. From car shows to comedy clubs, there's something for everyone this weekend! Read more in The Weekender!
- 1
14th Annual Car Show!Eagles ClubCome on down to the Eagles Club on May 18th and join us for our 14th Annual Car Show!!Whether you’d like to enter a car of your own or just wanna come down to check out all of the sweet rides, it’s gonna be a great time!!Registration is free and will begin the day of around 4:00 p.m. The show will run from 4-8. We will be selling Brats and Burgers outside!Our customer parking lot will be blocked off for the show. You may park along the street.
- 2
The Homegrown Festival and 5KWilson ParkThe Bernick’s Family Fitness Series is excited to host the Homegrown Festival and 5K at Wilson Park this spring! We will host a large craft and artisan fair, paired with a FREE community concert with live music from The Arcanes.All of these events are centered around our 5K, 2 Mile, and Kids run. There will be plenty of food vendors and family activities to enjoy. This evening race and festival will be set alongside the gorgeous Mississippi. Kick off the warm weather season with us!Registration is only $5 per person.Festival, Craft Fair, and Farmers Market: 4:30-8:00pm.The El Jay Plumbing & Heating Little Sprouts 1K starts at 6:00pm.Packet Pick Up: 4:30pm-6:30pm on Wednesday, May 17 at the St. Cloud Area YMCA.
- 3
Kids to Park dayQuarry ParkKids To Parks Day at Quarry Park on Saturday, May 20, 2023 from 10 AM – 1 PM.Stearns County Parks: Welcome and Informational BoothStearns County Sheriff Department: Informational BoothStearns County Public Health: Informational BoothStearns County Soil and Water Conservation District: Learn about Macroinvertebrates in the pond.Fishing: Practice your casting skills.Stearns County Emergency Management: Learn about Severe Weather and Heat Awareness.Geocaching: It’s available in the parks.Disc Golf: Practice tossing discs.Prairie Woods Environmental Center: Rock Climbing WallGreat River Greening: Help control aspen growth near the prairie.Free parking! Quarry Park is located at 1802 County Road 137, Waite Park, MN 56387
- 4
Silly Beaver Comedy!Beaver Island Brewing Company
Join us every Saturday night at Beaver Island Brewing Co. in St. Cloud, MN for some great drinks and belly-aching laughs!
- 5
St. Cloud Restaurant WeekSt. Cloud
From the food and drinks to the atmosphere of an establishment, visiting a restaurant can enhance any travel experience.
That is why Visit Greater St. Cloud is so excited to present the second annual St. Cloud Area Restaurant Week. This is a whole week dedicated to experiencing the best foods at some of Greater St. Cloud’s most delicious restaurants.
Each day we will feature a new category, with several restaurants in each category. Plus, each day will give away a $50 restaurant gift card to a lucky winner – seven in total!
This is an amazing week of supporting local restaurants, encouraging people to try something new, and most importantly, eating GOOOOD food.