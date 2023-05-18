“Back the Badge” Car Show in St. Cloud This Weekend

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - The “Back the Badge” car show returns to the Crossroads Mall Saturday.

Get our free mobile app

The show is a fundraiser for the LELS Benevolent Fund, which provides support and financial aid for the families of Minnesota’s public safety professionals who are seriously injured or killed in the line of duty.

There’s a $25 fee to show your car, and while attendance is free, a donation to the fund would be appreciated.

In addition to classic cars from around the state, several special entries have already committed to the show.

A 1954 Minnesota State Patrol squad car and motorcycle.

The largest tow truck in the upper Midwest, the M100 Rotator, from Collin Brothers Towing.

SWAT armored vehicles from the St. Cloud Police and Stearns County Sheriff’s Department.

St. Cloud Police K-9 will be on site and doing a demonstration.

The show runs Saturday from 10:00 until 3:00 at the Crossroads Center Mall.

READ RELATED ARTICLES