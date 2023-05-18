Air Quality Alert for Much of Minnesota

UNDATED (WJON News) -- An Air Quality Alert has been issued for much of Minnesota again Thursday. It will be in effect for areas to the north and west of St. Cloud through at least noon.

Smoke from fires in Canada will be pushed southward by a cold front.

Red Alert which means unhealthy for Everybody is in effect for far northwestern Minnesota, and Orange which means unhealthy for Sensitive Groups is in effect for other areas.

