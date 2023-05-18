Air Quality Alert for Much of Minnesota

Air Quality Alert for Much of Minnesota

Dave Overlund

UNDATED (WJON News) -- An Air Quality Alert has been issued for much of Minnesota again Thursday.  It will be in effect for areas to the north and west of St. Cloud through at least noon.

Smoke from fires in Canada will be pushed southward by a cold front.

MPCA
loading...

Red Alert which means unhealthy for Everybody is in effect for far northwestern Minnesota, and Orange which means unhealthy for Sensitive Groups is in effect for other areas.

READ RELATED ARTICLES

 

Come Visit Bowlus, MN With Us in Pictures

Categories: St. Cloud News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 1390 Granite City Sports