Semi Rolls on Interstate 94, Driver Hurt

SAUK CENTRE (WJON News) -- A truck driver was hurt when the semi he was driving rolled on the interstate.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday on eastbound Interstate 94 near Sauk Centre.

Fifty-one-year-old Ronald Mitchell of Billings, Montana was driving the semi when it went into the median and rolled.

Get our free mobile app

He was taken to Sauk Centre Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

READ RELATED ARTICLES