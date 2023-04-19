Semi Rolls on Interstate 94, Driver Hurt

Semi Rolls on Interstate 94, Driver Hurt

SAUK CENTRE (WJON News) -- A truck driver was hurt when the semi he was driving rolled on the interstate.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday on eastbound Interstate 94 near Sauk Centre.

Fifty-one-year-old Ronald Mitchell of Billings, Montana was driving the semi when it went into the median and rolled.

He was taken to Sauk Centre Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

