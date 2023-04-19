Road Closures on Friday, Saturday for Earth Day Run Events

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A heads up that there will be a number of road closures in St. Cloud on Friday evening and Saturday morning for the annual Earth Day Run events.

The road closures on Friday will begin at 3:00 p.m. and run until about 8:00 p.m. The main area impacted will be St. Germain Street and 5th Avenue downtown along with Riverside Drive Southeast.

On Saturday the road closures will be from about 7:00 a.m. until about 11:30 a.m. The areas impacted include southeast St. Cloud, the university area, Clearwater Road, and downtown.

