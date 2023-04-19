Road Closures on Friday, Saturday for Earth Day Run Events

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A heads up that there will be a number of road closures in St. Cloud on Friday evening and Saturday morning for the annual Earth Day Run events.

The road closures on Friday will begin at 3:00 p.m. and run until about 8:00 p.m. The main area impacted will be St. Germain Street and 5th Avenue downtown along with Riverside Drive Southeast.

5K Map 5K Map loading...

On Saturday the road closures will be from about 7:00 a.m. until about 11:30 a.m. The areas impacted include southeast St. Cloud, the university area, Clearwater Road, and downtown.

Half Marathon Map Half Marathon Map loading...

