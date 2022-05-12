INSPIRATIONAL ACCOMPLISHMENTS

Are you looking for some inspiration to become the best person you can be? Do you ever doubt the abilities of just one person fighting for something they believe so passionately in that you think there is no way it can make a difference? Let me introduce you to someone who just might change your way of thinking, and inspire you to make a difference in ways you never thought possible.

Photo by Kelly Cordes Photo by Kelly Cordes loading...

THE DIFFERENCE A PET CAN MAKE

Every day I'm thankful for people like Bill Nelson. I've adopted two of my cats from TCHS, and my beautiful little dog Gloria from Grey Face Rescue in St. Cloud. These animals calm me, destress me, and are my family members as much as my kids. They make us smile everyday, and give us so much love that we are overflowing with thankfulness.

Get our free mobile app

BILL AND HIS AMAZING HEART

Bill has an amazing heart for animals. When you talk to Bill, he doesn't consider himself special. He doesn't like all the attention and the accolades. He just wants to do the best he can, and he is making an incredible difference here in central Minnesota for our very own Tri County Humane Society, and the many families that are blessed with the adoption of furry, feathery and scaly family members each and every year.

TCHS TCHS loading...

TCHS

For those of us that love what TCHS does for the animals and our community, we couldn't be more thankful that Bill works all year to make this happen. It's so inspirational.

BILLS JAR

Bills Jar to collect change for TCHS, has now expanded to Bills Jars. Bill started by putting out a jar to collect change for TCHS. Then he decided to try a dinner; and thus, "The Spay-ghetti and NO Meatballs" Spaghetti dinner was created, and has been going strong for several years. All the donations from this event go to TCHS, along with various meat raffles and other events to benefit TCHS.

TCHS TCHS loading...

THANKS TO EVERYONE WHO DONATED

Bill just surprised Executive Director of TCHS Vicky Davis with the amount of $40,548.74 in donations, and a few days later, an extra $200 to top it off. All that money which can help treat, care for, and adopt out thousands of animals every year.

If you would like to show your support for Bill's efforts, or if you'd just like to donate to TCHS, you can click HERE to make a donation, or become a monthly donor.

How To Plant Your Own Hanging Flower Baskets

8 Disappointing Pets All Minnesota Kids Had