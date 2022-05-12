See Inside a Mansion For Sale in St. Cloud with an Indoor Pool

How big does a house have to be to be considered a mansion? Well there's really no solid number or rule to associate with it, but generally, a mansion will be at least 5,000 square feet. Most Realtors consider homes above 8,000 square feet to be a mansion.

This house for sale in St. Cloud certainly meets, and even exceeds that criteria.

There is a house for sale right now in St. Cloud that is 9,530 sqft in size, and comes with an indoor swimming pool. If you have an extra $1.2 million sitting around, this might be just the place for you. Take a look inside this local area mansion below.

Take a Look Inside this St. Cloud Mansion For Sale

