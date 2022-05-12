Severe Storms Likely Across Minnesota Today & Tonight

The National Weather Service is forecasting the likelihood of severe weather across central Minnesota today and tonight.

Very large hail to baseball size, widespread damaging winds with hurricane force gusts, and some tornadoes will all be possible. Storms will reach far western Minnesota late this afternoon, then track east to Wisconsin by late evening

Thunderstorms will be possible after 10 am this morning in the Saint Cloud area, increasing in likelihood and intensity later today and tonight.

After a high today near 90, high temperatures will retreat into the 70s through the weekend.

Be weather-aware, and have multiple ways to receive warnings today and tonight.