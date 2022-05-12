MN House Passes Bill Reforming State’s Liquor Laws

ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota House has passed a bill to reform and modernize the state's liquor laws.

Democratic Representative Zack Stephenson of Coon Rapids was the author of the bill that would allow the only five breweries in the country that currently can't sell growlers in their taprooms to sell them again by increasing the growler cap from 20,000 barrels to 150,000 barrels of beer sold annually.

It would also allow breweries to sell six-packs, four-packs, and other smaller containers to the public.

After the passage of this bill, you'll be able to go to your favorite local brewery and buy a six-pack, and you'll be able to go to your favorite local distillery and buy a 750 ml bottle of craft spirits. It also eliminates the cap on cocktail rooms which allows distilleries to grow without fear of losing that amenity.

The House bill would also allow the city of Anoka to operate a 'social district' where people can walk between bars and restaurants with drinks in their hands.

And, it allows liquor stores to sell limes.

The bill passed the House 85 to 48.