The Weekender: Pamela McNeil, Reefer Madness and More!

Watch a group of guitar players that have been captivating audiences throughout the United States, Europe and Asia. The Minneapolis Guitar Quartet, along with guest flutist Linda Chatterton, will offer an exciting program featuring tango music from Argentina, folk music from Finland, and dance music from Spain and Brazil. The concert is free but you're asked to get a ticket to reserve your seat. This is part of the Paramount Theatre's 101 series. Show time is Sunday at 3:00 p.m.

CLICK HERE to reserve your spot!

- Sunday, May 15th, 3:00 p.m.