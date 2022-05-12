Wild Fox in Minnesota Tests Positive for Avian Influenza

UNDATED -- The Minnesota D-N-R is reporting that a wild fox from Anoka County tested positive for highly pathogenic avian influenza.

This is the first confirmed case of the bird flu in a wild mammal in Minnesota.

The U of M veterinary lab alerted state wildlife officials and the National Veterinary Services Laboratory confirmed the positive test from a fox baby this week.

Two red fox kits in Ontario, Canada were the first wild mammals in North America to test positive last week.

D-N-R officials plan to add avian influenza to the screening process when foxes are exhibiting neurological symptoms.

This story is courtesy of the Minnesota News Network.