Woman Killed As Vehicles Encounter Power Lines Across Interstate

WORTHINGTON -- A woman riding in a vehicle died in Wednesday night's storm.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 6:00 p.m. on Interstate 90 near Worthington.

Three vehicles were heading east on the interstate when they encountered power lines that had fallen over onto the roadway due to the storm.

One vehicle stopped to avoid hitting the wires and was hit by a semi. The third vehicle only collided with the wires.

A passenger in the car hit by the semi died, she has been identified as 30-year-old Martha Rodriguez of Mexico City. Another passenger in that vehicle was taken to Worthington Hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver and a third passenger were both taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The semi-driver from Ottawa, Canada was not hurt.

The driver of the car that hit the wires, 23-year-old Tyler Gilbery of Tea, South Dakota, was taken to the Worthington Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.