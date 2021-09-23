Hundreds of people gathered at St. Cloud's Hester Park for the Medical Freedom Rally back in August. There's a second rally scheduled at the same park this Friday.

The rally is being planned by the same organizers as last time--a group called Medical Freedom Minnesota, They're a grassroots effort led by local nurses who started the Rally For V Choice MN Facebook group back in August. Since its inception, the group is over 48.5 thousand members strong.

Get our free mobile app

Friday's rally kicks off at 3 p.m. and goes until 6 p.m. according to the group's website.

CentraCare recently mandated the COVID-19 vaccine for all of their employees by December 15, 2021. They're currently the largest employer in central Minnesota. Hester Park is located just outside of St. Cloud Hospital grounds.

The last St. Cloud rally featured a candidate running for Minnesota Governor, medical doctor Neil Shah. There's no word on whether this second rally will feature any guest speakers.

Friday's rally is open to the general public. You're encouraged to bring your own signage.

10 Reasons Not to Move to St. Cloud

[gallery gallerytitle="Quarterback Options for the Vikings in the 2022 NFL Draft"