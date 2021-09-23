Fall Amateur Baseball Recap

CENTRAL MINNESOTA AMATEUR BASEBALL LEAGUE

SPORTSMAN’S PARK in CLEARWATER

The games are scheduled to start September 12th and run thru October 10th with playoff. Games are scheduled for 12:00 PM and 3:00 PM. I am planning to have game summaries each week. Round Robin play and then playoffs the last two Sundays.

TEAMS:

CLEARWATER

CENTRAL VALLEY LEAGUE

WEBGEMS

MW/BPAPA

CLEARWATER ROSTER:

Al Smith, Cody Thiery, Andy Johnson, Jackson Layer, Conor Deans, Nick Proshek, Cole Gueningsman, Richard Thompson, Jack Grell, Jeremy Lewerenz

Andy Nefs, Zach Schmidt, Ty Carper, Brooke Corrigan, Hunter Mutterer, Adam Smith, Augie Rodriguez, Callan Henkemeyer, Jordan Picka, Jake Carper, Izzy Carper, Andy Henkemeyer, Justin Houge, Sam Carper, Hunter Holewa, Josh Agresto, Josh Madden (Rogers), Jackson Henderson, Bryan McCallum (Rogers), Troy Deans

CENTRAL VALLEY LEAGUE ROSTER:

Tyler Stang (Luxemburg), Rudy Notch (Pearl Lake), Andrew Schmidt (Pearl Lake) , JT Harren (Luxemburg), Dawson Hemmesch (Roscoe), Nick Schmidt (Pearl Lake), Brady Linn (Rockies), Collin Eskew (Rockies), Alex Foehrenbacher (St. Nicholas ).

MEBGEMS ROSTER:

Scott Marquardt (Kimball), Kyle Budde (Richmond), David Jonas (Rockies), Drew Vanloy (Springers), Zach Femrite (Springers), Mike Krotchburns (Kimball), Dusty Adams (Richmond), Brian Hansen (Springers), Josh Stoll (Apple Valley 35+), Nick Corbin (Cokato), Teddy Fleming (Sartell SP), Jackson Marquardt (Kimball

MW/BPAPA ROSTER:

Andrew Moynagh, Travis Bickman, Joe Von Hagen (part time), Bradley Farniok,

Brady Boeddeker, Robb Moynagh, Cole Hansen, Hank Bulson (Springers), Preston Schlegel, Samson Schlegel, Zeus Schlegel, Hunter Hamers (Foley), Luis Massa, Carlos Gomez, Brandon Buesgens (Foley)

SCHEDULE for SUNDAY SEPTEMBER 26th

CLEARWATER vs. WEB/GEM 12:00

MW/BAPA vs. CENTRAL VALLEY 3:00

RESULTS SEPTEMBER 19th

CENTRAL VALLEY 10 CLEARWATER RIVER CATS 8

The Central Valley crew defeated the Rivers Cats, backed by nine hits, including a triple and a double. Andrew Schmidt started on the mound for the Central Valley, he threw 5 2/3 innings and Nolan Notch threw 2 1/3 innings to close it out.

Their offense was led by Andrew Schmidt, he went 3-for-5 with a double for an RBI, he had three stolen bases and he scored a pair of runs. Nick Schmidt went 1-for-4 with a triple for two RBIs, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Tyler Stang went 1-for-4 for two RBIs, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Alex Foehrenbacher went 1-for-3 for an RBI, he earned a walk, he had two stolen bases and he he was hit by a pitch. Rudy Notch went 2-for-5, he scored three runs and he had a stolen base. JT Harren went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored two runs and Nolan Notch earned a walk.

The River Cats starting pitcher was Andy Nefs, he threw seven innings, he gave up nine hits, ten runs, five walks and he recorded fourteen strikeouts. Cody Theirry threw the final inning in relief.

The River Cats offense was led by Bryan “Big Mac” McCallum, he went 3-for-5 for two RBIs and he scored a run. Jake Carper went 2-for 5 for two RBIs and Izzy Carper went 1-for-4 for an RBI and he scored a run. Nick Proshek was credited for an RBI and Ty Carper was hit by a pitch and credited for an RBI. Andy Nefs went 2-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Jordan Picka was credited for an RBI and he had a stolen base. Adam Smith went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Hunter Holewa went 1-for-4, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Cody Thierry went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Al Smith earned a walk and he scored a run. Andy Johnson and Cole Gueningsman both earned a walk.

WEB/GEM 18 MW/BAPA 9

The WEB/GEM’s defeated the MW/BAPA’s backed by twenty-three hits, including five doubles. Lefty Jake Brinker started on the mound, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, five walks, eight runs, and he recorded four strikeouts. Veteran righty Zach Femrite threw the final two innings, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded a pair of strikeouts.

Their offense was led by the Rockies player/manager David Jones, he went 4-for-6 with a two doubles for five RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Brian Hansen had a good game, as he went 4-for-6 with a double and he scored three runs. Dusty Adams from the Royals went 3-for-5 with a double for three RBIs and he scored a run. Kyle Budde of the Royals went 2-for-6 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Zach Femrite went 2-for-5 for two RBIs and he scored three runs. Veteran Drew VanLoy went 2-for-5 for an RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Nick Corbin of Cokato went 3-for-6 for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Scott Marquardt from the Kimball Express went 1-for-3, he earned a walk, he was hit by pitch and he scored three runs. Teddy Fleming from the Sartell Stone Poneys went 2-for-5 with a sacrifice for an RBI.

The MW/BAPA starting pitcher Hunter Hamers from the Foley Lumberjacks threw three innings, he gave up five hits, four runs, and he recorded two strikeouts. Preston Schlegel of the Lake Cafe of Big Lake threw three innings in relief, he gave up six hits, two walks, six runs, and he recorded a strikeout. Robb Maynogh of the Stingers threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up five hits, seven runs and he recorded a strikeout. Hank Bulson threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up one hit and a walk. Luis Gomez from the Foley Lumberjacks and former All American for the St. Cloud Tech College threw the final inning in relief, he gave up one hit.

Their offense was led by Preston Schlegel, he went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and he scored a run and Samson Schlegel went 1-for-3 for an RBI, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Hank Bulson went 1-for-3 with a double for an RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Luis Massa went 1-for-2 with a home run and he earned a walk. Brad Farniok went 2-for-2 for an RBI and he earned a walk and Carlos Gomez went 1-for-3. Zeus Schlegel went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Andrew Moynagh had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Veteran Rob Moynagh, Cole Hanson and Joe VanHagen all earned a walk.