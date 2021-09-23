St. Cloud Norsemen Hosting Home Opener this Weekend

ST. CLOUD -- The St. Cloud Norsemen have their home opener this weekend. They are hosting the Bismarck Bobcats both Friday and Saturday night at the Municipal Athletic Complex.

This is the third year the team has been in St. Cloud. They are a Tier II junior hockey team in the North American Hockey League.

Ashley Chase is the team's play-by-play announcer and Director of Operations. She says players range from late high schoolers to their early 20s.

These are guys who are all going to be future college hockey players, that's the goal. We've got six division I commitments already on the roster for his year. These are guys playing at a high level.

One of the players on the roster is Nate Warner from Sartell, he has already committed to play for the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers. Another is Blake Perbix of Princeton who has committed to play for Northern Michigan.

Most teams in the league have future Division I players.

We played against a team that had 13 division I commitments over the weekend, and a lot of those guys will be NHL draft picks.

Teams in the league include Bismarck, Minot, Austin, northern Iowa and Aberdeen.

They will play 29 home games with cost of admission $10 for adults. However, this weekend they have a front line worker appreciation with up to 1,000 free tickets, you just need to enter the promo code "thankyou21" to get up to four free tickets for either Friday or Saturday.

Fans can enjoy Pregame Happy Hour during the hour before Friday and Saturday home games at 2-for-1 pricing on alcoholic beverages.

The St. Cloud Metro Area also has the Granite City Lumberjacks which is a Tier III junior hockey league team. They play their home games at Sports Arena East in Sauk Rapids. They are also home this weekend playing host to Willar on Friday at 7:30 p.m. and hosting New Ulm on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

They have players on their roster from Sartell, St. Cloud, Waite Park, St. Augusta, and Monticello.