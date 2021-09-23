Update: Missing Teen Found in Idaho

WILLMAR -- Update: Authorities say the missing teen has been found in Idaho.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is asking for help finding a missing 13-year-old girl.

The BCA says Cienna Azure-Descheuquet is from Redwood Falls and was reported missing from a girls' group home in Willmar on September 11th. Authorities say Azure-Descheuquet left the group home with two other girls and made it to St. Cloud.

The BCA says her current location is unknown, but that she was on her way to Oregon.

Azure-Descheuquet is Native American, 5'-5", 167 lbs. with brown eyes and reddish-brown hair.

Get our free mobile app

If you know of Azure-Descheuquet's whereabouts, you're asked to call local law enforcement.

10 Reasons Not to Move to St. Cloud

RANKED: Here are the most popular national parks To determine the most popular national parks in the United States, Stacker compiled data from the National Park Service on the number of recreational visits each site had in 2020. Keep reading to discover the 50 most popular national parks in the United States, in reverse order from #50 to #1. And be sure to check with individuals parks before you visit to find out about ongoing, pandemic-related safety precautions at www.nps.gov/coronavirus